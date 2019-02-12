DANVILLE, Ky. (WAND) – A lucky fisherman caught something special while fishing in a pond.
Hunter Anderson and his girlfriend decided to visit a private Danville, Ky., pond because they thought they might see some big fish. Using the Cashion Rod he had with him, Anderson attached a piece of biscuit (the only bait he had with him) to the hook and entered into a fight for a prize.
KSDK reports he ended up reeling in a 20-pound goldfish.
“It never ever wanted to give up,” he told the station. “I’m lucky I got it in. But I did and I was screaming and jumping up and down as I had never seen anything like it.”
Anderson thinks the fish might be some kind of record, but he isn’t sure. His sister, Cassie, put a picture of the prized catch on Facebook and watched it pick up over 1,000 likes and several thousand shares.
Anderson ended up safely letting the fish go back into the pond.