DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The annual WSOY Community Food Drive only accepted monetary donations in 2020.
"We can now turn $1 into 5 pounds of food thanks to the Central Illinois Ffood Bank, so we're really counting on dollars this year," Kevin Brenehy, co-founder of the food drive, said.
As of 2:11 p.m. Friday, the drive had collected $408,292.
Brenehy co-founded the food drive 20 years ago. COVID-19 has presented year 19 of the food drive with quite the challenge, making the need for food even more pressing.
"A lot of people have lost their jobs. A lot of people don't know what the future holds for them. So if we can help them with food to lessen that anxiety, it's going to be big help to a lot of families who never dreamed this would ever be a problem," Brenehy said.
The food drive this year may be different, but the hearts of each volunteer involved still remains large.
"It's a very important responsibility in this community and Macon County steps up every 19 years," Brenehy said.
It's all hands on desk at the call center at First Christian Church. The food drive has raised enough money that will help it surpass last year's record of 1.6 million pounds of food.
"Each year it gets even bigger. This year will be challenging with all of the changes, but whatever we bring in, it's going right to people who need it," Brenehy said.
The food drives ends Friday at 6 p.m. People can donate money by going to the Kroger on Route 36 in Decatur or through the call center by dialing 875-3350.
