DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With community needs rising during the COVID-19 pandemic, the WSOY Community Food Drive will be different in 2020.
Organizers of the event, for which WAND-TV and multiple other central Illinois businesses are partners, said the food drive will involve monetary donations only in 2020.
"Due to COVID-19, the WSOY Community Food Drive wants to ensure a safe event, while also ensuring the ability to provide to our community food banks during this time of need," a press release said. "Our local food pantries are already seeing a dramatic uptick in need from first-time families due to severe economic downturn, COVID-related layoffs and more."
Monetary donations can really help thanks to a partnership with the Central Illinois Food Bank, which allows organizers to buy food for 19 cents a pound - meaning $1 can bring in 5 pounds of food! In addition, a cash system allows pantries to buy goods as they need them, which minimizes waste by removing the need for off-site storage - something that could lead to expiration and contamination. Organizers also talked about minimizing manpower and minimizing surface contact.
In 12 hours of broadcasting in 2019, the food drive collected over 1.5 million pounds of food and cash. Organizers said they hope to exceed that amount through monetary donations in 2020.
"Last year, because of the wonderful generosity of the community, the WSOY Community Food Drive was able to assist Catholic Charities Food Pantry, The Salvation Army Food Pantry, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund, The Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project, Extended Hands/Reasonable Services, Crossing Healthcare Prescription Gardens, Big Blue Backpacks, Mt Zion Food Pantry, AMELCA, Helping Hands Food Pantry, Moundford Food Pantry, Gods Shelter of Love, Blue Mound Food Pantry and more," organizers said.
The top five schools that collect the most monetary donations will be able to earn a substantial financial award. In 2019, the winners were Eisenhower High School (1st), St. Teresa High School (2nd), Our Lady of Lourdes (3rd), St Patrick Catholic School (4th) and Mt. Zion Intermediate School (5th).
"Individuals and groups can collect donations ahead of time or come out to Kroger that day and make a donation in the name of a school," the release said. "The top five schools that generate the most in donations will be awarded a cash prize. Anyone can help support their favorite school by donating in the name of the school. Parents, grandparents, booster clubs, bands, athletic teams and teachers can and will make the difference. All Macon County Schools grades K-12 are eligible to participate."
Cash rewards in 2020 are:
- 1st Place - $2,500
- 2nd Place - $1,500
- 3rd Place – $1,000
- 4th Place - $750
- 5th Place - $500
Participants can make checks out to "WSOY Community Food Drive." Tax-deductible donations should be made to The United Way c/o WSOY Community Food Drive.
Companies and organizations have the option to consider offering an employee match contribution. A business that has a marquis can show support by displaying “WSOY Community Food Drive, October 2, 2020. 6am-6pm Kroger Rt. 36 East."
Neuhoff Media wants to know if a company is planning a special promotion or fundraiser so details can be shared. Information can be emailed to lindsayromano@neuhoffmedia.com.
Charities that want to receive funding from the 19th annual drive will be able to access an application through NowDecatur.com beginning on Sept. 22. They can also contact Lindsay Romano at the above email address or by calling (217)423-9744.
