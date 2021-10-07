DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Ready, set, donate! The WSOY Community Food Drive is back Friday morning in Decatur.
When one of the nation's largest food drives starts at 6 a.m. Friday at the Airport Plaza Kroger, organizers said they will only accept monetary donations. You can bring your gifts in person in 2021 or donate online!
The decision about donation type was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Decatur food banks will be able to buy food for 19 cents a pound. This means every dollar donated can buy five pounds of food!
"It's really amazing how this has become owned by the community so much that people really find a way to just come together and get past their differences, and this is just one time that you can really see how giving the Decatur community is," said food drive producer Lindsay Romano.
Even with just monetary donations in 2020's edition of this food drive, over 2.2 million pounds of food were purchased,
The 2021 food drive runs until 6 p.m. Friday.
