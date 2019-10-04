DECATUR - The 18th annual WSOY Community Food Drive is underway and your help is needed to make it a success.
Last year, 1.5 million pounds of food were collected through your generosity and support. The goal this year is to exceed 1.5 million pounds.
The donations help to stock the pantry shelves at Catholic Charities Food Pantry, The Salvation Army Food Pantry, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund, The Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project, Reasonable Services, God’s Shelter of Love, AMELCA Food Pantry, the Mount Zion United Methodist Food Pantry, Interchurch Council of Blue Mound, Boody and Stonington, Crossing Healthcare Prescription Produce Garden, Big Blue Backpack program, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Food Pantry, Moundford Food Pantry, Helping Hands Food Pantry and Boys and Girls Club Cops and Gobblers Program.
The drive is underway at the Kroger at 1818 Airport Plaza until 6 p.m.
Gov. JB Pritzker donated $10,000 to the drive on Friday.
WAND is proud to be one of the sponsors of the drive, along with Soy Capitol Bank, JL Hubbard Insurance & Bonds, ADM, First Christian Church, Herald and Review, Tickets and Trips and Decatur Back and Neck Center, Skeff Distributing, Jones and Thomas/JTNet, Dales Southlake Pharmacy, Colee's Corner Drugs, Dynagraphics/Wood Printing and Kroger.