DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The WSOY Community Food Drive announces 2021 as it's final year.
The food drive event has been discontinued, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Just this past year the food drive collected over 8 million pounds of food, surpassing the 2020 total collection by 2.2 million pounds.
All donations made to the food drive benefit organizations like Catholic Charities Food Pantry, The Salvation Army, Good Samaritan Inn, Northeast Community Fund and more.
This is a developing story. WAND will continue to update it as we learn more.
