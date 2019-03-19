DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Corporal Glenn Polk turned 100 years old this week and while you may think he'd have a hard time reclaiming his memories from Word War ll, he says he remembers them clear as day.
"We were excited, the bus from Chicago after we were drafted was full," said Corporal Polk.
Cpl. Polk was drafted shortly after Pearl Harbor.
"Everything happened so fast."
As he laid out images of his experiences during the war, he smiled remembering being under the direction of General George Patton of the U.S. Seventh Army.
"We went from Paris to Germany with Patton," he explained. "It was a clean sweep."
Though Cpl. Polk did share other memories that were harder to discuss like Hitler's concentration camps.
"He had several camps," said Cpl., Polk. "We were in contact with at least three and when we saw those people coming out of there; it was a surprise that they could even move."
However, Cpl. Polk said the worst experience was the Battle of the Bulge.
"That was terrible, definitely the worse and we had real bad weather during that time too; It was just bad."
After retracing his memories for the good and the bad, I asked him if he would recommend others to enlist in the war.
"Oh yes, you have to."
A proud veteran, Cpl. Polk celebrated his 100th birthday with VFW's Post 99.