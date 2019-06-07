SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A piece of history is soaring through the skies of Illinois, but it's not your average plane − it's a 74-year-old WWII B-17 plane.
Steven Silva, lead tour coordinator for the B-17 Aluminum Overcast, says you can experience what it was like for a pilot flying into Europe to fight for our country.
"A pilot might be 19 years old when he got to Europe, with less than 300 flight hours," Silva said.
The plane travels at 160 mph and over a 1,000 feet into the sky.
"You'll be able to see farms, malls and the greenery," Silva said. "It's a special view you wont get from Southwest Airlines."
It's a flying museum that allows a person to consider the struggles soldiers had when going to war.
"What they did on these missions, flying over 30,000 feet in 30 degrees below zero is just horrendous combat conditions," Silva said.
The average operating cost for the plane is over $4,000 an hour.
Flights and ground tours with continue Saturday and Sunday at the FlightStar Building in Savoy.
It's $475 per person, but there is a discounted price for families. Ground tours are from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. They are free for veterans and children under eight. For adults, it's $10 per person.
"So much of history is boiled down to a few paragraphs in a book," Silva said. "There's so many young people that have grandfathers, older adults who have fathers, who served during the war, and it helps to put that in perspective."