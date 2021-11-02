SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - The family of a World War II veteran planned a special 105th birthday party for him!
Dean Bennett, described by staff of Courtyard Estates in Sullivan as the assisted living facility's sharpest dresser, turned 105 on Tuesday. Family members came to be part of his big day.
In describing Bennett, a family member said he was part of the Army Air Force in England when he served in the war. He survived two pandemics and the Great Depression.
He's also a father of three, a grandfather of nine and a great grandfather of 23. He was married for 70 years to his high school sweetheart.
Bennett was owner of the Bennett Tire Company in Windsor.
To this day, he stays active by riding his exercise bicycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.