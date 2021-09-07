DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – All in their 90s, seven World War II veterans went on a final mission by taking to the skies at the Decatur Airport.
Operation September Freedom is the largest barnstorming event in U.S. history and the first and only Dream Flight Tour dedicated specifically to honoring the men and women who served during the war that saved the world as we know it.
Dream flights allow WWII veterans to fly in one of six restored Stearman biplanes which are visiting more than 300 cities in 61 flying days during August and September. September marks 76 years since the Japanese surrendered on the U.S.S. Missouri in 1945.
“Thanking them and honoring them for the freedom that they gave us,” Dream Flight Founder Darryl Fisher told WAND News. “This is the last mission for World War II veterans nationally.”
Organizers are hoping to have flown more than 1,000 WWII veterans by Sept. 30.
