The owners of the Wyndham Hotel in downtown Springfield have again filed a zoning request with the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission.
The property owners are asking the commission to reconsider a proposal by developers with Good Home Company, to convert the hotel into apartments.
The new request includes plans for the developers to keep 125 hotel rooms in place, and convert the remainder of the hotel into 275 apartments.
It comes after the Springfield City Council turned down a proposal twice for 80 and then 100 hotel rooms. Alderman cited concerns that there would not be enough hotel space downtown, which is promised to several upcoming conventions at the BOS Center.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear the request September 21st.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.