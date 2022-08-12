CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Kids are out here having a great time, sliding out into fun. But they're also ready to head back to school.
"I'm going to be looking forward to seeing my friends."
"Doing more hard and challenging things."
"I'm going to third grade and to have fun."
"Being with friends and going to school."
"Doing homework and being smart."
Y on the Fly, an organization branched out of the Stephens Family YMCA, goes into the community showing young ones people care.
"There are actually people in the community that care about you. And we wanted to make sure that they knew, like there are people. And we are those people, we can bring people that care," said Capricia Whittaker, Stephens Family YMCA, Director of Y on the Fly.
With recent gun violence targeting ages younger and younger, organizations like Y on the Fly are continuing to promote safe spaces.
"Us coming out here shows them that, oh it doesn't matter what negativity is going on in our community. You guys are still willing to come out here and bring that positive energy that we need," said Whittaker.
"We're all about community and just doing what we can to bring them all together on a positive note. You see how happy everybody is? You know this is what it's all about," said Nicole Webb, property manager at Country Brook Apartments.
They also providing school supplies for the community, wanting to be that outlet for families during these hard times.
"I know school supplies are very expensive, I have two children I had to buy school supplies for this year. So I know its a struggle getting those school supplies," said Webb.
"We definitely wanted to make sure that we gave out school supplies to our participants, and anyone in the community that just needed help with supplies," said Whittaker.
Y on the Fly is expanding into an after care program for this upcoming school year, to keep the positivity going all year round. If you're interested in getting your child involved, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
