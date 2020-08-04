ST. LOUIS (WAND) - Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina announced on Instagram he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Several games were postponed after players and staff tested positive.
The post was made is in Spanish. He said he will do everything in his power to return to as soon as possible for the fans, the city of St. Louis and his teammates.
The Cardinals sent out a press release this morning saying the other infected players include Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernandez, and Kodi Whitley.
The team was already in quarantine in Milwaukee after having to postpone those games due to COVID.
There is a tentative plan in place for the Cardinals to resume their regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.
