SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Lawrence Avenue may look like any other street, but one house on the block is sure to give you a fright.
Josh Witkowski lives for a good scare and his yard proves it. He said he developed a love of Halloween at a young age.
"I've always been fascinated by the fact that we're one of the only species that tries to scare ourselves," Witkowski said. "Everybody's fearful of death, and I think it's good once a year to take a look at it and poke some fun at it."
Witkowski said he started decorating his yard for Halloween when he was a teenager.
"In the late 1990's, I got involved with haunted houses and building props for them," Witkowski said. "At the end of season, what do you do with the props? Some would get recycled, but the ones I really liked or was really proud of, I would keep and then use for home decorations."
Witkowski said his yard of terror has been 25 years in the making.
"We have a lady that comes out of a coffin. We've got an electric chair that moves. A hangman from the gallows; the old western style that kicks his legs behind him," Witkowski said. "We've got a zombie that pukes into a barrel."
According to Witkowski, he spends countless hours crafting the menacing monsters seen in his front yard.
"On any given season, one set up and one tear down probably takes 100 to 200 hours," Witkowski said. "There's a lot of work involved in building. You do the carpentry work. You build a lot of hinges. I probably spend a couple hundred dollars a season just maintaining them now."
According to Witkowski, decorating his yard isn't just for his own enjoyment.
"It's something for the neighborhood," Witkowski said. "I've had people stop me and say, 'We're glad you're doing it this year.' It's a sense of normalcy for the neighborhood, given everything that's going on.
Most of all, Witkowski said this is a way for him to get to know the people in his neighborhood.
"Nobody talks to each other anymore. Get out and talk to each other," Witkowski said. "Learn who your neighbors are. Have that light on. Give candy out for your kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.