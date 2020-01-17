CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and charged with a shooting that happened close to a year ago in Champaign.
Demaris Miner, 32, of Urbana was arrested in the 1500 block of East Washington St. in Urbana Friday morning around 10:30.
Miner had an outstanding Champaign County arrest warrant for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. His bond was set at $150,000.
Miner was identified as the suspect in a Jan. 21, 2019, shooting investigation. A 20-year-old male suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound as a result of the shooting, which happened in the 2000 block of North Market St. after the two argued, police said.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.