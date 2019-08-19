DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 18-year-old man was shot Monday night and had to be airlifted from the scene, police said.
Officers told WAND-TV the male victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the back.
According to the victim, he was riding in a car on East Johns Avenue and South Maffit Street when he was shot. Police arrived on scene around 7:45 Monday evening.
The victim's injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made.
