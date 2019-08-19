police lights

Photo: NBC

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 18-year-old man was shot Monday night and had to be airlifted from the scene, police said. 

Officers told WAND-TV the male victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the back.

According to the victim, he was riding in a car on East Johns Avenue and South Maffit Street when he was shot. Police arrived on scene around 7:45 Monday evening.  

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made. 

WAND-TV will update this developing story when it learns more. 

