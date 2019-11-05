SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he battered a 12-year-old boy at a local school.
Dontrell Banks was arrested after he got on a bus to Franklin Middle School and then attacked the 12-year-old in the cafeteria.
Police say Banks was wearing a school sweatshirt when he got on the bus with his younger sibling.
The student who was battered did not require medical attention.
Police responded to the school around 7:53 a.m. They say Banks battered the boy after he found out he had an issues with Banks' sibling.
Banks is currently facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal trespassing.
District 186 released the following statement after the incident on Monday.
An individual trespassed at Franklin Middle School Monday morning prior to the school day. The individual interacted with one student in the cafeteria, and Franklin staff and security personnel quickly intervened and ensured all students were safe. Police were called immediately and the individual was arrested. The school day started on time at 8:00 a.m. as usual and the day continued without interruption.