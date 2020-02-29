One 8-year-old girl celebrates finishing her last round of chemotherapy with her classmates at Barkstall Elementary School.
Aminah Helmich was diagnosed with cancer back in 2016.
"She had Welm's Tumor. Which is a rare cancer that affects children," said her mother, Maryam Ar-Raheem.
Fortunetly, she was able to beat it then, but in January 2019, Aminah was surprised with another tumor on her right kidney.
"She is so strong," said, Ar-Raheem.
So her and her family had to under-go another round of Chemo and this month, she finished her last set. However, her road to recovery is still going to take a while.
"They tried to remove the cancer mass off of her kidney but it was too deep so they had to cut it all out. So, we're waiting on that transplant. Hopefully we can start that by the summer," said her sister, Ayan Harris.
While they wait, Aminah's teacher wanted to do something for her and her family to honor Aminah's strength and her family's journey. On Saturday, they held a fundraiser to help raise money for Aminah's medical expenses. Dozens of students, friends and teachers were there to show their support.