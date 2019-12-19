CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A 15-year-old girl from Charleston has been missing since the beginning of the month.
Markaila McGee left her home on Dec. 3 around 4 p.m. and was listed as a runaway. She has been a habitual runaway, but police are worried she may be "associating with individuals who do not have her best interests in mind."
Markaila is now considered a missing person, due to the amount of time she has been gone.
She is 5'03" tall, 110 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
She is known to associated with people from Charleston, Danville, Arcola, Mattoon, and Olney.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call Charleston Police at 345-0060.