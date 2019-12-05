CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old Champaign boy who is considered a person of interest in several shootings has been ordered to be locked up while the state works to revoke his probation.
The News Gazette reports the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found a loaded shotgun in the teen’s closet during a search of his home Tuesday in the 1500 block of Garden Hills Dr.
The teen had been put on probation in June after being adjudicated for a December 2018 aggravated robbery.
Police said they believe he is connected to recent shootings, but stressed they do not believe he is connected to the shooting of 10-year-old Decari Roberts.
Police said the teen has not been in school at all in November, violated curfew and missed appointments with his probation officer.
Over the past six years, the teen has had police contact for things like armed robbery, trespass, theft, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.
The teen is due in court Dec. 11.