DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday morning.
Officers were called to St. Mary's Hospital around 11:25 p.m. for a gunshot victim. Police say he was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle.
The Macon County Coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Suave L. Turner of Decatur. Police say he had a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Turner was pronounced dead a short after being taken to the hospital.
Police are still working to determine where the shooting happened.
An autopsy is schedule for Friday.