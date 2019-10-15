DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is dead after a car went into Lake Decatur Tuesday night.
Police say an 18-year-old Decatur woman died on scene near the 1400 block of S. Franklin Street.
Officers found a car in the South Shores area of Lake Decatur near the S. Main Street bridge around 9:30 Tuesday night.
They say the woman was traveling southbound on S. Main Street when her car left the road crashing into the lake. Officers have not yet determined what led up to the crash.
Officers closed down the S. Main Street bridge for several hours Tuesday evening on into early Wednesday morning, forcing drivers to divert to Route 48. The bridge is now open as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.