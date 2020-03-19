SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The first COVID-19 death in Central Illinois has been reported, according to the Sangamon County Health Department.
A 71-year-old woman being treated at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield died on Thursday, March 19. The department said the woman was a Florida resident who was visiting the area when she became ill.
“Now more than ever, we call on our community to take care of themselves and each other, to be vigilant and willing to make sacrifices to help curb the spread of this virus,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Health System.
“That means refraining from going out in public if you are sick, practicing social distancing and frequently washing your hands with soap and water. It is vital that we protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus, including older adults and people with compromised immune systems."
This is the second death in Illinois. There are 288 reported cases statewide, with six reported cases in Central Illinois.