2-year-old gets second chance at life

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Secretary of State Jesse White honored a 2-year-old heart recipient Tuesday.
Her name is Giannah Wilkins. She was born with congenital cardiomyopathy, which means one part of her heart was not pumping.
Doctors told her mother, Katrina Gramigna, that she was most likely not going to make it. However, after much patience, she received a heart from a donor on Dec. 17.
"it was right around Christmas. It was like a Christmas miracle," said Katrina Gramigna.
White was inspired by her story and brought it to life.
"People will get a chance to look at this beautiful young lady," he said.
People can now see her story and picture on the countertop display for organ and tissue awareness and encourage others to join the Illinois Organ/Tissue Donor Registry.