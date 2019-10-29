SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old Quincy girl has been identified as the person who died when a car plunged into a golf course pond in Sherman.
Kaylee Mehochko, 16, was pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center’s Emergency Room on Oct. 27 at 10:36 p.m.
Police said she was the driver of the car that plunged into a pond at the Rail Golf Course in Sherman.
Her passenger was able to get out of the car and swim to safety.
Kaylee was recovered from the sunken vehicle by Springfield Fire Department divers.
CPR was initiated and she was rushed to Memorial by ambulance, but ultimately was unable to be revived.
An autopsy showed no signs of trauma. The preliminary cause of death is drowning.
Additional testing is pending and a final cause and manner of death awaits results of these tests.
The Sherman Police Department and the Illinois State Police are both investigating.