FREEPORT, Tex. (WAND) - A Texas police department has a new officer, a 7-year-old cancer patient.
Little Abigail Rose Arias was named an honorary officer with the Freeport Police Department.
Arias has been battling Wilms tumor cancer for the past two years.
The cancer is considered incurable by doctors.
She told Chief Ray Garivey that she wants to be a police officer when she grows up.
In a special ceremony, she was named an honorary officer and took an oath to "continue fighting the bad guys," until she is cancer free.
Chief Garivey could not hold back tears as he read Arias her oath.