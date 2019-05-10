TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old is dead after a car crash in Taylorville.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Illinois State Police said 18-year-old Austin Krager of Farmersville was making a left turn at the intersection of Illinois Route 48 and McAdam Dr. when a vehicle hit him.
Krager was transported to Taylorville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 17-year-old passenger in Krager's vehicle and the other driver, 41-year-old Stephanie Stivers of Taylorville, were taken to HSHS St. John's in Springfield. They are expected to be OK.