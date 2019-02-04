DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 93-year-old man was beaten when three men broke into his home early Monday morning in Danville.
Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Beard St. for a home invasion at 2:30 a.m.
The victim said he was sleeping when he was woke up to a light on in his home.
He got out of bed to see what what happening and was attacked by three unknown men.
The victim was battered by the suspects before they ran from the home.
The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment for cuts and bruises.
There is no description of the suspects at this time.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.