PEKIN, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities said they have found an 83-year-old man who was reported missing out of Pekin.
Police said in a Facebook update that Lloyd Tennison has been located and is safe. They thanked everyone who shared their post and reached out.
Tennison was last seen at 3 a.m. Monday before he disappeared. Law enforcement said he might have dementia but has not been diagnosed and can be agitated if someone confronts him. He takes multiple medications, police said, including one that is heart-related and must be taken twice a day.