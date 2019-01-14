DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three arrests have been made after a shooting at Long John Silver's in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department released the names of those arrested on Monday morning for the shooting on Jan. 4.
Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Decatur for first degree murder on Jan. 7. His name will not be released since he is a juvenile.
Officers also arrested 20-year-old Matthew A. Anderson Jr. in Springfield. U.S. Marshals were able to arrest him on a warrant for first degree murder. He was booked into the Macon County Jail.
According to police, Anderson was also shot at the scene and was airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hosptial.
On Jan. 14, U.S. Marshals arrested 18-year-old Jaquarius L. West in Caruthesville, Missouri on a first degree murder warrant. West will be transported back to Macon County to face the charges.
Police believe the three suspects were involved in the shooting that took place around 6 p.m. on Jan. 4. Police found one man inside the restaurant with several gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Anyone with information is still asked to contact Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.