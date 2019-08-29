JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A Pekin man went to a hospital after a Johnson County crash.
State police said Phillip R. Belcher, 79, was driving a red 2018 Ram pickup westbound on Route 146 and was approaching Route 37 when it happened Thursday. At 1:22 p.m., they said he failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a white 2016 Kenworth vehicle driven by 34-year-old Buncombe man Tommy L. Groner Jr.
An ambulance took Belcher from the scene. His injuries are not life-threatening, and the other driver was not hurt.
Troopers said they are continuing to investigate Thursday night.