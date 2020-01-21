SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 101-year-old was rescued from a house fire in Springfield on Tuesday.
Firefighters were called the 2000 block of East Cedar for a structure fire. Heavy flames and smoke was coming from the windows of the single story home when they arrived.
The occupant of the home, a 101-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters say a drywaller was working at a home nearby when they heard screaming from the house. He and the woman's caregiver were able to help her get out of the home.
The drywaller was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.