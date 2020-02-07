INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) – Bob Vollmer is retiring from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources after 57 years of service. He’s 102-years-old.
Vollmer let the office for the last time on Thursday morning. He started with the agency as a project engineer at Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area in 1963. He’s actually older than the organization itself. The DNR turned 100 last year.
“From his service to the country in World War II to his service to the people of Indiana, Bob exemplifies what it means to serve,” DNR director Cameron Clark said. “He will take with him decades of knowledge that will be nearly impossible to replace.
Returning to some of the areas in the South Pacific where he fought in WWII are part of his extended retirement plan.
“There’s a lot of things I want to do but I gotta slow down,” he said. “I just can’t get around like I used to, but I bet you I do.”
He attributes his success to the help he’s received along the way.
“I’ve been lucky all my life,” he said. “I got a lot of people to thank—I can’t remember them all. If I can continue with the luck I’ve been having, I’ll have a real good retirement.”
Vollmer hopes to stay active in his retirement and doesn’t want to quit life just yet.
“I don’t have a reverse gear in my transmission,” he said. “You don’t want to quit — when you quit, you’re confined to the rocking chair, and that’s where you die. “When I go down, I want to go down swingin’.”