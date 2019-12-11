CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The 10-year-old who was shot just over a week ago in Champaign continues to improve, according to Facebook posts from his mother.
The child had surgery Tuesday Dec. 3, and since then has been up and talking, eating and playing games on a cellphone. He also took his first steps since the shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers are still looking for the person(s) responsible for the Dec. 1 shooting in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Drive. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.
Police say they fond 10-year-old Decari Roberts inside a home suffering from two life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital.
Police said multiple rounds were fired into the home from the outside. Officers do not believe Decari was the intended target of the shooting. They also say this is not the first time the house has been targeted.
Decari is a student at Stratton Elementary School in Champaign.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Champaign Police Department or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.