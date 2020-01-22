CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Classmates of a boy shot in Champaign showed their support with an art project.
In honor of 10-year-old Decari Roberts, the Stratton Elementary School community put together a painting featuring the fingerprints of each student and staff member. In the middle of the art, Decari’s two hands are shown coming together in the shape of a heart.
Roberts was shot on the evening of Dec. 1 inside of his family’s home, located in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Drive in Champaign, after gunshots were fired into the building from the outside. He had two life-threatening gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.
Since then, Decari’s health situation has improved and the recovery process remains ongoing.
His mother, Lennita, expressed her gratitude for the thought and care his classmates showed with the art project in a Monday Facebook post.
“Our arts enrichment teacher, Ms. Ayers, worked with his younger sister, Lenniya, to determine the colors to use,” she said. “She chose each family member’s favorite color. Class by class, each student and staff member added their fingerprint to the piece. We hope it reminds anyone who sees it of the beautiful community we have here at Stratton.”
As WAND-TV previously reported, Decari returned home for Christmas after undergoing surgery in early December.