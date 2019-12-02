CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 10-year-old child was shot Sunday evening in Champaign.
Officers said the shooting happened around 11:30 Sunday evening in the 1600 Block of Williamsburg Drive.
When police arrived they found 10-year-oldinside suffering from two life-threatening gunshot wounds. The child was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police said multiple rounds were fired into the home from the outside. Officers do not believe Decari was the intended target of the shooting.
Decari's mother, L
Officers are asking any homeowners with surveillance cameras to come forward who may have captured the shooting.
Anyone with information should call 351-4545.