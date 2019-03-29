DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old was shot during an armed robbery Thursday night in Decatur.
Police said the victim was playing basketball at Monroe Park. When it started to rain, he walked two blocks south with two other men.
Police said one of those men pulled a handgun on the victim and tried to rob him.
The victim struggled and was shot in the hand.
He was taken to a local hospital.
The suspects did not get away with anything.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Decatur Police.