PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A child was shot when multiple suspects broke into a Peoria home early Friday morning and opened fire.
Police said the 8-year-old was inside a home in the 1200 block of Orange St. when the child was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m.
Police got a call of three rounds being fired. Soon after, they got another report of four more rounds being fired in the same block.
WEEK reports the child was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said multiple suspects had forced their way into the home before the shots were fired.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peoria police.