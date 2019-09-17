URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy in Urbana.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Monday.
They found the teen with a non life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
Officers said the boy was standing in front of an apartment building at the time of the shooting.
They believe the shooter fired the shot from the street and was wearing black clothing.
UPD believes multiple people were outside at the time of the shooting, and they are asking people to come forward with information.
If you have anything that could help them find the shooter, call police at (217) 384-2320.