CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old is recovering after being shot multiple times in Champaign.
Champaign police were called to the 1200 block of W. Beardsley Ave. around 9:30 Tuesday night after hearing shots fired in the area.
Officers found evidence of a shooting.
Later, they learned the victim arrived at a local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police do not believe this was a random shooting, but no suspect information is available at this time.
Officers are asking anyone with security cameras in the area of the shooting to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call (217) 351-4545.