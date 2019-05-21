CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting death of 14-year-old Elijah Booker has surrendered to police.
The Champaign County State’s Attorney filed a petition in juvenile court for charges of Involuntary Manslaughter and Unlawful Use of a Weapon for the teen suspect’s alleged involvement on May 16.
The teen surrendered to Champaign County Juvenile Detention Services around 4:40 Tuesday morning.
Booker was shot and killed May 11 at a home in the 1600 block of Hedge Rd.
A 17-year-old was also shot, but recovered and has been released from the hospital.
Police said they believe the 15-year-old suspect accidentally fired the gun inside the home, causing Booker's death and the other teen to be hit.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Champaign Police at 217-351- 4545.