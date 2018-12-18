(WAND) - A Decatur teenager is going to be charged as an adult for a series of home invasions.
16-year-old Mikhail Gordon is charged along with four other adult suspects.
He faces charges of home invasion causing injury and three counts of home invasion involving the use of a firearm.
He is also charged with two counts of armed robbery while armed with a firearm, two counts of armed violence, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, three counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, aggravated possession of stolen firearms and residential burglary.
The other people charged are 24-year-old Raymond Graham, 18-year-old Rahiam Shabazz, 18-year-old Dondrion Austin, and 19-year-old Byron Theus.
On Nov. 20, police said the suspects broke into three different homes.
Victims were beaten and pistol-whipped. A young child had the barrel of a gun shoved inside his mouth. The suspects threatened to kill him unless his grandfather told him where money and weapons were.