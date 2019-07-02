CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 14-year-old Champaign boy will sentenced after admitting to starting a garbage tote fire which damaged a Campustown apartment building.
The News Gazette reports the teen pleaded guilty Monday to residential arson.
A sentencing hearing is set for July 12.
WAND News is not publishing the boy's name due to him being a minor.
In exchange for his plea, a more serious charge of aggravated arson and another count of aggravated battery were dismissed. The aggravated battery charge was from an incident that reportedly happened about two hours after the fire at the Illinois Terminal.
The arson fire happened at the apartment building at 509 E. Green St. just before midnight June 8.
The fire was started in a two-wheel garbage tote and spread to a bank of electrical meters.
Power to the building was knocked out, and residents had to be moved out while repairs were made.
The cost for those repairs is estimated in the tens of thousands of dollars, the News Gazette reports.
A 15-year-old co-defendant was also in court Monday. His case was continued to July 8.