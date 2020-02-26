COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested two people in Illinois for carjacking an elderly ride-share driver on Sunday.
Kaleb Holmes, 18, and Alexis Brown, 23, were arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm after police say they carjacked a 78-year-old man according to the Collinsville Police Department.
Police say the driver had just arrived home in Collinsville after working for both Uber and Lyft that evening. He worked across the Illinois and Missouri boarder. The victim has not been identified by police. He told police that when he made it to his porch, two suspects in masks confronted him and demanded he give over his wallet, keys to the car and phone.
The suspects took off. Police were able to locate the suspects during a traffic stop about 10 minutes after the victim called police.
In the car police found the victims belongings and two handguns.
Brown and Holmes are both being held at Madison County Jail on a bond of $150,000 each, according to inmate records and police.