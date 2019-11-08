CLAREMORE, Okla. (WAND) – A high school graduation 74 years in the making took place on Thursday.
Lewis Shaw who is 95 years old was finally awarded his high school diploma. Corporal Shaw dropped out of high school in 1943 to join the Marines and fight in World War II.
Once he returned from war, Shaw worked for a lumber company and eventually went into business with his son, all without a high school diploma.
On Thursday, Claremore High School honored Shaw with a special graduation.
Shaw says he was able to get through life without a diploma, but encourages students today to work hard.
“My advice to them is to keep clawing, continue digging. Get that education,” said Shaw
Shaw will be the Grand Marshal in the Claremore Veteran’s Day Parade on Monday.