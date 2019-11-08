URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A 15-year-old boy from Urbana who accidentally shot himself has been sentenced to juvenile prison.
The boy's name is not being released due to him being a minor.
The News Gazette reports the teen was found by police on Philo Rd. near Colorado Ave. on Sept. 8 with a gunshot wound to the pelvic area.
The teen was already on parole at the time of his arrest. He was sentenced in April after pleading guilty to mob action in connection with a fight at Urbana High School on Feb. 4.
He was released from juvenile prison on Aug. 7 for that incident before being arrested again.