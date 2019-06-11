CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) - A 7-year-old little girl is missing from Carbondale, and state police are asking the public for help.
Patrice Dotson went outside to look for her sister Monday. Her sister came back. Patrice did not.
Patrice is African American, 4 foot, 70 pounds, with brown eyes and braided black hair.
She suffers from a mental development disability.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and pink shoes.
If you have any information, please call Carbondale Police Department or 911.