CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators released the name of a 77-year-old woman who died in a crash.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Bement woman Evelyn L. Dick lost her life at 3:23 a.m. on May 4 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The two-vehicle crash she was involved in happened on May 3 in Hickory Point Township.
A press release says Dick's vehicle and a second vehicle collided on County Highway 20 at the intersection with Greenswitch Road.
According to Northrup, she died from complications of crash injuries.
No autopsy was performed and an inquest may happen later on. The Champaign County Coroner's Office and Macon County Sheriff's Department are investigating.