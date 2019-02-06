SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators have named an 80-year-old woman who died in a Springfield crash.
Firefighters extricated Thelma Maynard from a black car that collided with a box truck on Recreation Drive in southern Springfield. Crews say it happened where the road curves to the east of Skateland South (1700 Knights Recreation Drive).
Responders took the victim to Memorial Medical Center, where she passed away.
Pictures from the scene showed a completely totaled car in the aftermath. Chatham and Springfield fire crews, along with Illinois State Police and Sangamon County deputies, were also on the scene.
Sangamon County deputies are investigating Thursday.