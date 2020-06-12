CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - C-U at Home and Austin's Place will provide year-round emergency shelter to men and women.
The shelter will now open June 15, four months earlier than expected.
Both organizations committed to opening for year-round shelter services by November 1, 2020.
The groups had planned to close the winter emergency shelters for the season on April 15, 2020, finalize funding, complete building renovations, and then reopen in the fall.
However, the 2019-2020 winter shelter seasons had to be extended three times due to COVID-19.
C-U at Home and Austin’s Place are finalizing a “two-step” plan to continue fundraising and renovation tasks while keeping vital resources operational.
"We made a plan and God had a better one,” said Rob Dalhaus III, C-U at Home Executive Director. “We see the need and are stepping out in faith to fill the gap. But we can’t do it alone, and while this is over four months earlier than we planned, we are pressing ‘ALL-IN’ to this need! We are so grateful to our community and are asking folks to continue supporting our endeavors with your prayers, time, and financial support. There is a lot of discouragement in our world right now; here is a chance for us to be encouraged as a long-time service gap is filled and a dream becomes a reality! Hope is alive friends!”
“We were so excited to see our small, grassroots shelter grow wings as we planned to join together with C-U at Home this fall to provide safe and warm shelter for our women guests on a year-round basis,” said Kim Stanhope, Austin’s Place co-leader. “It is with even greater joy that we can provide ‘safe and cool’ shelter this summer thanks to this partnership and the many partnerships we have been a part of this spring during COVID-19. We took the unexpected and are able to turn it into a reality of fulfilling a need in our community for safe shelter in all seasons.”
Operation of both shelters year-round will increase C-U at Home’s annual budget by roughly $300,000.
The ministry reminds everyone that they are looking for 600 individuals, families, businesses, churches, etc., to join their “Hope Givers” monthly giving campaign at $40 per month. With that amount of support, both shelters would be fully funded.
